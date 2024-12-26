Four Drug-peddlers Arrested With Drugs
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Sadar police have arrested four drug-peddlers and recovered drugs from them during a special crackdown launched here on Thursday.
A police team, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Safdar, arrested Ejaz alias Dodo, Badal Masih, Nabeel Masih and Bilal Masih.
Police recovered 1.120-kg heroin, 78 bottles of imported liquor and a revolver from them. Separate cases were registered against the accused, police sources added.
