Four Drug Peddlers Arrested,narcotics Seized In Sargodha

Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:32 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused and recovered 3.350kg hashish and 12 liters of liquor.

The accused were identified as Gulzar, Ramzan Ali, Muhammad Sajid and Akhter.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

