Four Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 06:01 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers here on Wednesday arrested four besides recovering over three kg charras and 10 liters liquor.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police held Danish alias Janu for having 1700 grams charras.

Rawat, Race Course and Naseerabad police rounded up Shehzad with 1300 grams charras, Hamza for having 520 grams charras and Amir Shehzad for carrying 525 grams charras.

Bani police in their operation arrested Sunil and recovered 10 liters liquor from his possession.

He further informed that Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars arrested 33.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

