Four drug peddlers held

Police on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to police,the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested four peddlers-- Shahzad,Tanveer, Asim Dogar and Nadeem and recovered 1.5 kg hashish,37 litres wine from them.

Police registered cases.