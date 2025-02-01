Open Menu

Four Drug Peddlers Held

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The police on Saturday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and a pistol from them.

A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 1.40kg hashish, 310 liters of liquor and a pistol. The accused were identified as Umar, Adnan, Waqar, and Hammad.

