UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Four drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 4.5 kilograms drugs from their possession on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Cantt police led by SHO Inspector Mehtab Alam conducted raid and arrested four drug peddlers namely Shah Faisal, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Iqbal and Nasreen bibi and recovered huge quantity of drugs.

The case was registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Shah Faisal Women From

Recent Stories

Huawei organized 5G Ecosystem Conference emphasize ..

25 minutes ago

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

53 minutes ago

St. Petersburg Nears 'Red Line' on Covid, Authorit ..

21 seconds ago

Dutch court orders prosecution of UBS bank chief o ..

23 seconds ago

Rs100-150 billion refund pending since 6 to 7 yrs ..

24 seconds ago

Merkel demands tougher curbs as virus deaths break ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.