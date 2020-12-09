Four drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 4.5 kilograms drugs from their possession on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Cantt police led by SHO Inspector Mehtab Alam conducted raid and arrested four drug peddlers namely Shah Faisal, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Iqbal and Nasreen bibi and recovered huge quantity of drugs.

The case was registered against the accused.