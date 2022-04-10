UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Peddlers Held, Huge Quantity Of Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Four drug peddlers held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The police claimed to have arrested four members of an Inter-district drug peddler gang including a woman and recovered one mound hashish worth Rs seven million.

According to details, SHO Luddan police station Hassan Kiyani along with his team stopped a suspicious car at a police picket and recovered one mound hashish worth Rs seven million during checking.

Police have also arrested four drug peddlers namely Sajjad Siyal, Nadeem Baloch, Akbar Bhatti and Shamim Bibi and got registered case against the accused.

The police sources said that the drug peddlers were involved in supplying the drugs in Vehari and other districts and further interrogation was also underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Car Vehari Women Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

7 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

16 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

17 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.