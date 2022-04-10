Four drug peddlers held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The police claimed to have arrested four members of an Inter-district drug peddler gang including a woman and recovered one mound hashish worth Rs seven million.

According to details, SHO Luddan police station Hassan Kiyani along with his team stopped a suspicious car at a police picket and recovered one mound hashish worth Rs seven million during checking.

Police have also arrested four drug peddlers namely Sajjad Siyal, Nadeem Baloch, Akbar Bhatti and Shamim Bibi and got registered case against the accused.

The police sources said that the drug peddlers were involved in supplying the drugs in Vehari and other districts and further interrogation was also underway.