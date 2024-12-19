Four drug peddlers held, ice worth Rs 7m seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Police arrested four members of an inter-district drug gang and seized six kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) worth over Rs 7 million.

Gaggu Mandi police said here on Thursday that the team set up a picket at Shah Junaid Chowk. During the checking,a suspicious car was intercepted, and upon inspection, four kilograms of ice were discovered concealed in the vehicle.

The drugs were reportedly being shifted to Burewala for distribution. The suspects, identified as Arif and Naveed, hail from Pir Mahal and Arifwala, respectively.

In another operation, City Police arrested two more drug dealers, Khalil Ahmed Jhrolla, a resident of Mian Channu, and Shafqat Hussain Sargana from Toba Tek Singh. The police seized two kilograms of ice from their possession. Both suspects were taken into custody and separate cases were registered against them.

