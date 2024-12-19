Open Menu

Four Drug Peddlers Held, Ice Worth Rs 7m Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Four drug peddlers held, ice worth Rs 7m seized

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Police arrested four members of an inter-district drug gang and seized six kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) worth over Rs 7 million.

Gaggu Mandi police said here on Thursday that the team set up a picket at Shah Junaid Chowk. During the checking,a suspicious car was intercepted, and upon inspection, four kilograms of ice were discovered concealed in the vehicle.

The drugs were reportedly being shifted to Burewala for distribution. The suspects, identified as Arif and Naveed, hail from Pir Mahal and Arifwala, respectively.

In another operation, City Police arrested two more drug dealers, Khalil Ahmed Jhrolla, a resident of Mian Channu, and Shafqat Hussain Sargana from Toba Tek Singh. The police seized two kilograms of ice from their possession. Both suspects were taken into custody and separate cases were registered against them.

APP/aaj-sak

1235 hrs

Related Topics

Police Drugs Vehicle Car Hail Toba Tek Singh Pir Mahal Burewala Arifwala From Million

Recent Stories

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu ..

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

17 minutes ago
 PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamaba ..

PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad

24 minutes ago
 France declares 'exceptional natural disaster meas ..

France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte

1 hour ago
 Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

1 hour ago
 UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence offi ..

UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

4 hours ago
 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

11 hours ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

11 hours ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

11 hours ago
 ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan