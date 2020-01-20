Four drug peddlers held in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police arrested four drug peddlers, including a female, and recovered drugs during a crackdown here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : The police arrested four drug peddlers, including a female, and recovered drugs during a crackdown here on Monday.

The Bahauddin Zakariya police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Khalid Ameen, Yasir, Muhammad Imran and Mansib Bibi. The police recovered over four kilogramme hashish, 110g ice and 39 bottles of liquor.

Separate cases were registered against the accused, the police sources added.