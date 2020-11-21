UrduPoint.com
Four Drug Peddlers Held In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:58 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest four notorious drug peddlers and recovered wine and marijuana from their possession in the limits of Sanawan police station.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by SHO Sanawan police Asmat Abbas raided and managed to arrest four drug dealers namely Muhammad Naeem, Bashir Ahmed, Mehr Kalu, and Muhammad Rafique.

The police recovered 2100 grams marijuana and 100 liters of wine from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the alleged outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

