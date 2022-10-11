Four drug peddlers held in Qila Saifullah: SP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police Qila Saifullah district Manzoor Ahmed Buledi has said that on the directives of IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Shaikh, a drive against drug dealers and smugglers was underway across the province.

While talking to APP on Tuesday, SP Qila Saifullah Manzoor Ahmed Buledi said that raids are being conducted against drug peddlers on a daily basis.

"On the special instructions of Inspector General Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Shaikh, a crackdown has been started against drug dealers and criminal elements in Qila Saifullah district and its adjoining areas as well".

At least four drug peddlers and smugglers were apprehended during the different raids conducted in this connection.

During the raid, conducted on tip off, huge cache of hashish, crystals and other drugs were recovered from the possession of the drug peddlers," said SP Qila Saifullah.

He further said that the police had launched a grand operation against these drug dealers across the province, adding, that now it was the responsibility of the people to cooperate with the police.

"Today, if we do not raise our voice against these drug dealers, then our next generation will never forgive us," he maintained.