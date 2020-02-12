UrduPoint.com
Four Drug Peddlers Held In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:44 PM

Four drug peddlers held in Rawalpindi

Police have rounded up four drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of Charas from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have rounded up four drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of Charas from their possession.

An official Wednesday said Taxila Police rounded up Hassan and Mohsin for having 2700 grams of charas, Saddar Beroni Police held Ihtesham with 1300 grams of charas, Kahuta police apprehended Amjad and recovered 1300 grams.

Separate cases have been registered under the relevant act while further investigations are underway.

