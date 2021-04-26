Four Drug-peddlers Held In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:46 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Monday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.
Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.450-kg hashish and 32 litres of liquor.
The accused were identified as Babir Hussain, Hassan, Abdul Sattar,and Mohsin Ali.
Cases have been registered against them.