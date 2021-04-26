Four drug-peddlers held in sargodha

The police on Monday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.450-kg hashish and 32 litres of liquor.

Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.450-kg hashish and 32 litres of liquor.

The accused were identified as Babir Hussain, Hassan, Abdul Sattar,and Mohsin Ali.

Cases have been registered against them.