UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Drug-peddlers Held In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:46 PM

Four drug-peddlers held in sargodha

The police on Monday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Monday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.450-kg hashish and 32 litres of liquor.

The accused were identified as Babir Hussain, Hassan, Abdul Sattar,and Mohsin Ali.

Cases have been registered against them.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

HFZA remains first choice for foreign investments

10 minutes ago

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

23 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

23 minutes ago

Dozens arrested in Mardan over violation of corona ..

24 minutes ago

Overseas investors increase Chinese securities hol ..

24 minutes ago

Two drowned in pond

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.