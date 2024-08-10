Four Drug Peddlers Held, Narcotics Recovered
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Wah police, in a crackdown against the drug-peddling mafia, arrested as many as four drug peddlers and recovered over four kilograms of narcotics from their possession.
A police spokesman told the media on Saturday that during the crackdown, Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.
88-kilogram hashish from Wajid, 1.66-kilogram hashish from Kamran, 1.60-kilogram hashish from Bashrat, and 0.55-kilogram hashish from Ikarm.
Police registered separate cases against the accused under the control of the Narcotics and Substances Act 1997 and launched further investigation.
