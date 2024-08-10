Open Menu

Four Drug Peddlers Held, Narcotics Recovered

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Four drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Wah police, in a crackdown against the drug-peddling mafia, arrested as many as four drug peddlers and recovered over four kilograms of narcotics from their possession.

A police spokesman told the media on Saturday that during the crackdown, Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.

88-kilogram hashish from Wajid, 1.66-kilogram hashish from Kamran, 1.60-kilogram hashish from Bashrat, and 0.55-kilogram hashish from Ikarm.

Police registered separate cases against the accused under the control of the Narcotics and Substances Act 1997 and launched further investigation.

