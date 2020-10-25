Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Police have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

Police said on Sunday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers, a team of Laksiyan police station headed by SHO Ali Nawaz Shah conducted raids at various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested four drug peddlers identified as Muhammad Ameer, Zulifiqar, Muhammad Rafique andMuhammad Afzal and recovered 2.

1 kg Hashish and 305 liter liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.