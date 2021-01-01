Four drug-peddlers held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The police Friday arrested four drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

A spokesman said that during the ongoing drive against drug-sellers in the district, various police teams conducted raids, arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 3.150-kg hashish and 15-litre liquor from them. They were identified as Mushtaq Hussain ,Nadir Masih, Shaukat and Abrar.

Police have registered separate cases.