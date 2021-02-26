Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested four accused,besides recovered 1.

260 kg hashish, 20 liters of liquor and 2 pistols 30 bore from them.

They were identified as Arif Ali, Kashif,Umair and Muhammad Afzal.

Cases were registered against the accused,said police.