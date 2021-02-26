UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested four accused,besides recovered 1.

260 kg hashish, 20 liters of liquor and 2 pistols 30 bore from them.

They were identified as Arif Ali, Kashif,Umair and Muhammad Afzal.

Cases were registered against the accused,said police.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

13 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.