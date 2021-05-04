Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 4 accused and recovered 3.

25 kg hashish, 20 liters liquor and 2 pistols 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Gulzar, Younis Maseeh, Rafique and Ramzan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.