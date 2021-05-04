Four Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.
The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 4 accused and recovered 3.
25 kg hashish, 20 liters liquor and 2 pistols 30 bore from them.
The accused were identified as Gulzar, Younis Maseeh, Rafique and Ramzan.
Cases have been registered against the accused.