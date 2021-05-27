Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The police said that the team of Factory Area police station conducted raids in various areas and arrested the accused and recovered 2.

350 kg hashish,10 litres of liquor and a revolver.

The accused were identified as Ubaidullah, Hassan Iqbal, Pervaiz Akram and Tariq.

Cases have been registered against the accused.