Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said here on Monday,Sahiwal police station team conducted raids at various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested four accused and recovered 5.

25 kg hashish, 150 liters liquor and a pistol 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as-- Sajid Imtiaz,Fakhar Shehzad,Azhar Abbas and Bilal Maseeh.

Cases were registered against the accused.