UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said here on Monday,Sahiwal police station team conducted raids at various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested four accused and recovered 5.

25 kg hashish, 150 liters liquor and a pistol 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as-- Sajid Imtiaz,Fakhar Shehzad,Azhar Abbas and Bilal Maseeh.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sahiwal From

Recent Stories

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

2 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

44 minutes ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

47 minutes ago

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.