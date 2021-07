SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested four drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places and arrested Nasrullah,Bilal,Saqlain and Umer besides recovering 3.870kg hashishand 20 litres of liquor.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.