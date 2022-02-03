UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics

Published February 03, 2022

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 2.350 kg hashish and 20 liters of liquor.

The accused were identified as Javed, Nasar Iqbal, Allah Rakha and Ali Hamza.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

