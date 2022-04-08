UrduPoint.com

Four Drug-peddlers Held With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Four drug-peddlers held with narcotics

Police on Friday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested four alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

A spokesman said that during the ongoing drive against drug-selling, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused including Muhammad Inayat, Sohail Tariq, Saifullah and Ghulam Murtaza and recovered 2.

5-kg hashish and 40 liters of liquor from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

