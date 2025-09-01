Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a special operation.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Sadar police launched a special operation against drug peddlers and arrested Zohaib, Arshad, Muhammad Sabir and Arshad Ali.

The police have also recovered 1.5 kg hashish, one kg heroin and 160 grams of Ice from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway, police sources added.