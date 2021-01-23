UrduPoint.com
Four Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 04:33 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug sellers in the district, teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 4 criminals and recovered 2.

350 kg hashish and 15 liter of liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Qaisar Hussain, Nawaz Ali, Muhammad Ramzan and Dilbar.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

