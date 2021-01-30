UrduPoint.com
Four Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 04:46 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Teams of different�police�stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 3.350 kg hashish and 10 liters of liquor.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Nazir, Muhammad Saleem, Zafar Iqbal and Aslam Hayyat.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

