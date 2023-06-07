Four drug peddlers held with opium, hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Makhdoom Rasheed police on Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered opium and hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched here.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the Makhdoom Rasheed police launched a special crackdown against drug peddlers Muhammad Hashim, Tahir Ali, Ehsan Ali and Muhammad Imtiaz.

They also recovered 17-kilogram opium and 13 kilogram hashish from their possession and took a car and motorcycle into custody which were being used for supplying drugs.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers, however, the city police officer has directed police officers to continue crackdown against drug peddlers on a daily basis.