Four Drug Peddlers Nabbed, Drugs Recovered

Published March 31, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :City police on Thursday launched a comprehensive crack down against drug pushers and claimed to have arrested four drug dealers named Rashid,Walid,Naseer and Shamsair under its jurisdiction.

Police also claimed to recover 245 liters of win and 1 kg Hashish from their possessions.

Separate cases were registered against arrested drug peddlers under drug act police sources added.

