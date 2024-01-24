Four Drug Peddlers Nabbed, Hashish Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Police claimed on Wednesday to have apprehended four drug peddlers and recovered Hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Police claimed on Wednesday to have apprehended four drug peddlers and recovered Hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours.
According to police sources, a special crackdown was launched against the drug peddles, during which, four drug peddlers Muhammad Shakir, Muhammad Akbar, Bilal and Waqas respectively by City Jalalpur Pirwala and Kup police stations respectively.
Police have also recovered over four kilogram Hashish from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, however, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali has directed officers to continue the crackdown without any discrimination, police sources added.
Recent Stories
RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory
China ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC: Wang Wenbin
Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general
Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC
Thai political upstart Pita survives another day
Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public ..
Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections
RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments
Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general6 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC10 minutes ago
-
Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices11 minutes ago
-
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public sector varsities11 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident11 minutes ago
-
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections11 minutes ago
-
RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality11 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC18 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidates conduct door-to-door campaign18 minutes ago
-
DC for beautification of Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS42 minutes ago
-
Solangi pays tribute to Munnu Bhai for his services to curb Thalassemia5 minutes ago