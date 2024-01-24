Open Menu

Four Drug Peddlers Nabbed, Hashish Recovered

Police claimed on Wednesday to have apprehended four drug peddlers and recovered Hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours

According to police sources, a special crackdown was launched against the drug peddles, during which, four drug peddlers Muhammad Shakir, Muhammad Akbar, Bilal and Waqas respectively by City Jalalpur Pirwala and Kup police stations respectively.

Police have also recovered over four kilogram Hashish from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, however, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali has directed officers to continue the crackdown without any discrimination, police sources added.

