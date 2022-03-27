Four drug peddlers nabbed in Sanawa

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Police city Sanawa on Sunday early morning launched a crackdown and nabbed drug peddlers under its jurisdiction.

The police raided at different localities of the area and claimed to have arrested four drug pushers named Sajaad, Rehman, Arif and Saleem with the recovery of an ample quantity of drugs from their possessions.

Police registered the cases against them under drugs act.