Four drug peddlers netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, a team of Phularwan police station arrested four accused with 520 kg hashish and 65 litre liquor. The accused were identified as Qamar, Bashir,Ahsan and Munawar.

Cases were registered against them.