Four Drug Peddlers Netted
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 05:54 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics from their possession.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office, a team of Phularwan police station arrested four accused with 520 kg hashish and 65 litre liquor. The accused were identified as Qamar, Bashir,Ahsan and Munawar.
Cases were registered against them.