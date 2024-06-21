Open Menu

Four Drug Peddlers Netted, 3000 Grams Charras Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers and other lawbreakers here on Friday, arrested four accused besides recovering over three kg of charras and other items from their possession.

 

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police held Abid for having 1160 grams of charras, and Airport police rounded up an accused, namely Sarfraz, with 1500 grams of charras.

Kahuta police netted Zeeshan for possessing 600 grams of charra, while Kalar Syedan police arrested a drug peddler, Nasir, with 550 grams of charra.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway. 

City Police Officer(CPO), Rawalpindi, had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.

