Open Menu

Four Drug Peddlers Netted With 13 Kg Charas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Four drug peddlers netted with 13 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Saddar Wah Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Thursday arrested four accused besides recovering 13 kg charas and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Saddar Wah police held an accused namely Zahoor Ahmed and recovered 5420 grams charras while another accused, Faisal was sent behind bars for possessing 5260 grams charas.

Two other accused, Abid Hussain and Shaheer Ahmed were arrested on recovery of 2400 grams charas.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

1 hour ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

1 hour ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

16 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

16 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

16 hours ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

16 hours ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan