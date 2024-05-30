Four drug peddlers netted with 13 kg charas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Saddar Wah Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Thursday arrested four accused besides recovering 13 kg charas and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Saddar Wah police held an accused namely Zahoor Ahmed and recovered 5420 grams charras while another accused, Faisal was sent behind bars for possessing 5260 grams charas.

Two other accused, Abid Hussain and Shaheer Ahmed were arrested on recovery of 2400 grams charas.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.