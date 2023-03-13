UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Peddlers Netted With 2450 Grams Charras

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Four drug peddlers netted with 2450 grams charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers here on Monday arrested four accused besides recovering 2450 grams of charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Pirwadhai police held Tariq for having 550 grams of charras while Naseerabad police rounded up Abdul Nabi for possessing 1120 grams of charras.

Saddar Wah police held Ahtesham and recovered 600 grams of charras while Chontra police netted Basharat for carrying 180 grams of charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers.

