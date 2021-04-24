UrduPoint.com
Four Drug Pushers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:11 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :-:The police in a crackdown against drug peddlers claimed to have arrested four accused.

According to the police, Nadeem, Mohsin, Muhammad Akram and Irfan were arrested from different areas of the district and recovered 3.6kg hasish and weapons.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

