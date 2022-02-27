Four drug pushers arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four drug pushers and recovered more than 8 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Cantt police arrested two drug pushers namely Zeeshan, Abbas Khan and recovered 4.7 kg drugs from their possession.

Similarly, R.

A Bazaar police also held Hameedullah, Imran Rashid and recovered 4.2 kg drugs from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under narcotics acts and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown against the drug pushers should be continued. CPO made it clear that strict action must be taken against such criminals without any discrimination.