Four drug pushers arrested, hashish recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The police have arrested four alleged drug pushers and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from the possession of the accused during a routine police search.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Tuesday that acting on a tip-off, police parties of the police stations of PS Kotwali, Ahmadpur East, PS Dhor Kot and PS Hasilpur arrested four alleged drug peddlers and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from their possession.

The accused were recognized as Jamshed, Zeeshan, Younas and Javed. The police have registered cases against the suspects and started further investigation.