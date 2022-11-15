UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Pushers Arrested, Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Four drug pushers arrested, hashish recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The police have arrested four alleged drug pushers and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from the possession of the accused during a routine police search.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Tuesday that acting on a tip-off, police parties of the police stations of PS Kotwali, Ahmadpur East, PS Dhor Kot and PS Hasilpur arrested four alleged drug peddlers and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from their possession.

The accused were recognized as Jamshed, Zeeshan, Younas and Javed. The police have registered cases against the suspects and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Hasilpur Ahmadpur East Jamshed From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

43 minutes ago
 Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

9 hours ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

9 hours ago
 US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to ..

US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to ..

9 hours ago
 Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fort ..

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.