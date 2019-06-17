Four Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:18 PM
Police on Monday arrested four alleged drug-pushers and recovered 4.910-kg charas from them
According to police, Kotli police station team conducted a raid at Jang Mor village and Jahi area and arrested Afzal and Mehtab with 1.
320-kg and 1.050-kg charas each from them.
Meanwhile, Phalora police arrested one Ajmal from Hameedpur and Rizwan from Tharo with 1.340-kg and 1.300-kg charas from them.
Police have registered separate cases.