Four Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:18 PM

Four drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

Police on Monday arrested four alleged drug-pushers and recovered 4.910-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Police on Monday arrested four alleged drug-pushers and recovered 4.910-kg charas from them.

According to police, Kotli police station team conducted a raid at Jang Mor village and Jahi area and arrested Afzal and Mehtab with 1.

320-kg and 1.050-kg charas each from them.

Meanwhile, Phalora police arrested one Ajmal from Hameedpur and Rizwan from Tharo with 1.340-kg and 1.300-kg charas from them.

Police have registered separate cases.

