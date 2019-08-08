Four Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:14 PM
Police on Thursday arrested four alleged drug-pushers including a woman and recovered 2.680-kgs marijuana and 8-litres liquor from them
According to sources, Kotli Loharian police intercepted two drug-pushers including a woman identified as Rubi and Saleem and recovered 1.
360-kgs marijuana from them.
Sadr police station,on a tip-off, arrested one Ali from Pacci Kotli vilalge with 1.320-kgs marijuana.
Sadr police station also arrested Shaukat from Kot Rajkot village with 8-litres liquor.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused.