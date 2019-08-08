UrduPoint.com
Four Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:14 PM

Four drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

Police on Thursday arrested four alleged drug-pushers including a woman and recovered 2.680-kgs marijuana and 8-litres liquor from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Police on Thursday arrested four alleged drug-pushers including a woman and recovered 2.680-kgs marijuana and 8-litres liquor from them.

According to sources, Kotli Loharian police intercepted two drug-pushers including a woman identified as Rubi and Saleem and recovered 1.

360-kgs marijuana from them.

Sadr police station,on a tip-off, arrested one Ali from Pacci Kotli vilalge with 1.320-kgs marijuana.

Sadr police station also arrested Shaukat from Kot Rajkot village with 8-litres liquor.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.

