SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four drug pushers and recovered 2.010kg charas and 30-litre liquor.

According to the police, PS Sabz Pir raided and arrested Shahbaz with 2.010kg hashish while PS Motara managed to arrest Yusuf from Pull Nehr, Afzaal from Jamkey and Zulifqar from Biag Chak with liquor.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.