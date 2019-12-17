UrduPoint.com
Four Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:32 PM

Four drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

Police on Tuesday arrested four alleged drug-pushers and recovered 5.800-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested four alleged drug-pushers and recovered 5.800-kg charas from them.

According to sources, City Pasrur police conducted a raid in Mohallah Imam Sahib and other areas and arrested Basher with 1.

645-kg charas and Qaisar with 1.265-kg charas.

Also, Sambrial police arrested one Shakeel from Bophalwala with 1.470-kg charas and Adnan from Sambrial Road with 1.420-kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases.

