Four drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Tuesday arrested four alleged drug-pushers and recovered 140-liters liquor and 1.470-kg marijuana from them.

According to police spokesman, Sambrial police arrested three alleged drug-pushers identified as Sagheer from Malkhanwala with 50-liters liquor, Babar from Sahowala with 50-liters liquor and Arashad from Sambrial Road with 40-liters liquor.

Hajipura police, meanwhile, arrested Akash with 1.470-kg marijuana.

Police have registered separate cases.