Four drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Police on Monday arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 2.580-kg charas and 18 bottles of liquor from them.

According to police, City Pasrur police arrested one Shams near Faisal Colony and recovered 1.

300-kg charas from him.

Motra police arrested one Falak Sher near Dholan village and recovered 1.280-kg charas from him.

Also, Sadr police intercepted two men -- Saneel and Atif -- near Nawan Pind and recovered 18 bottles of liquor from them.

Police have registered separate cases.