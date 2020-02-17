UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:14 PM

Four drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

Police on Monday arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 2.580-kg charas and 18 bottles of liquor from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Police on Monday arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 2.580-kg charas and 18 bottles of liquor from them.

According to police, City Pasrur police arrested one Shams near Faisal Colony and recovered 1.

300-kg charas from him.

Motra police arrested one Falak Sher near Dholan village and recovered 1.280-kg charas from him.

Also, Sadr police intercepted two men -- Saneel and Atif -- near Nawan Pind and recovered 18 bottles of liquor from them.

Police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Pasrur From

Recent Stories

Vitamin D boosts recovery from burn injury

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) establishes b ..

2 minutes ago

Storm Dennis wreaks havoc across UK, parts of Fran ..

2 minutes ago

Neymar back from injury for Dortmund clash

2 minutes ago

European Council President Highlights Role of EU-U ..

2 minutes ago

Revenue shouldn’t be increased by taxing food it ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.