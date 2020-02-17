Four Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:14 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Police on Monday arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 2.580-kg charas and 18 bottles of liquor from them.
According to police, City Pasrur police arrested one Shams near Faisal Colony and recovered 1.
300-kg charas from him.
Motra police arrested one Falak Sher near Dholan village and recovered 1.280-kg charas from him.
Also, Sadr police intercepted two men -- Saneel and Atif -- near Nawan Pind and recovered 18 bottles of liquor from them.
Police have registered separate cases.