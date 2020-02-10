Four Drug-pushers Arrested With 8.670kg Charas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:38 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 8.670-kg charas from them.
According to police, Badiana police intercepted Naqash near Badiana and recovered 3.540-kg charas from him.
Also, Rangpura police arrest Bilal near Lalpur and recovered 2.340-kg charas from him. Sadr police, during routine patrol, arrested Mansoor from Kashney Wali with 1.480-kg charas.
Sabz Pir police arrested Shahbaz from Nar Singh village with 1.320-kg charas. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.