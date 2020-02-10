Four drug-pushers arrested with 8.670kg charas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Monday arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 8.670-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 8.670-kg charas from them.

According to police, Badiana police intercepted Naqash near Badiana and recovered 3.540-kg charas from him.

Also, Rangpura police arrest Bilal near Lalpur and recovered 2.340-kg charas from him. Sadr police, during routine patrol, arrested Mansoor from Kashney Wali with 1.480-kg charas.

Sabz Pir police arrested Shahbaz from Nar Singh village with 1.320-kg charas. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.