Four drug pushers arrested with hashish

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :On the instructions of DPO Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, police managed to conduct operations against drug pushers across the district.

During checking, ASI Muhammad Asif of Hazro police station recovered 1100 grams of hashish from accused Malik Mala, resident of Atlas Khan.

ASI Mudassar Iqbal recovered 434 grams of hashish from accused Munir Dawood.

In another raid, ASI Manwar Khan of Fateh Jang police station recovered 1100 grams of hashish from accused Aqib Ali.

ASI Tahir Ali Khan of Jund police station recovered 1040 grams of hashish from accused Sahib Khan resident of Orakzai Agency.

The police registered separate cases against them under the Narcotics Act and started investigations.