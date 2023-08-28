Four drug pushers held, drugs worth Rs 3 mln seized

City Police Mian Channu claimed to have arrested four drug pushers and seized drugs worth Rs 3 million from their possession, here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Mian Channu claimed to have arrested four drug pushers and seized drugs worth Rs 3 million from their possession, here on Monday.

According to police sources, the outlaws were identified as Mansha, Shehzad, Ghaffar and Ishfaq.

The police seized five kilograms of heroin, and over 11 kilograms of charas from their possession. The police set up a special picket and arrested them after working on a tip-off.