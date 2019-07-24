Four drug pushers held in Islamabad

Islamabad Police on Wednesday recovered 3.30 kg ice from the boot of a car worth around Rs 10.6 million and arrested four drug pushers during checking at `Dharek Mohir' police picket in the jurisdiction of Golra

According to a police spokesman, the arrested persons identified as Athar, Sher Zameen, Nauman and Mehboob were involved in smuggling narcotics.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to smuggle the ice at middle east while police also impounded their vehicle and seized their passports, he added.

The spokesman said the team headed by SP (Saddar) Umer Khan comprising DSP (Saddar) Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, SHO Golra police station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar, ASI Muhammad Fiaz, Constables Muhammad Ejaz, Tahir Khan and Sher Asif were succeeded to bust a gang of drug pushers.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan has announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police team.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has also appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to accelerate efforts in their respective areas against those involved in drug pushing activities.