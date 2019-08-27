Four Drug Pushers Held In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:48 PM
Police arrested four drug pushers and recovered hashish from their possession here on Tuesday
Phalora police recovered 1.340 kg hashish from Ayub near Jond Chowk.
Meanwhile, Sadr police arrested Shahbaz from Pasrur Road and recovered 1.
340 kg hashish from his possession.
In another incident, Ugoki police arrested two drug pushers- Fiasal from Dogranwala and Bagh Ali from Muzzaffarpur Phatak with 1.180 kg and 1.160 kg hashish, respectively.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.