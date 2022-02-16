Four drug pushers held in Tarnol

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Tarnol Police on Wednesday arrested four drug pushers from Dore Village, recovered huge cache of narcotics and wine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Tarnol Police on Wednesday arrested four drug pushers from Dore Village, recovered huge cache of narcotics and wine.

According to a press release, following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas efforts were underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

The arrested were identified as accused Haris Safddar, Ansar Khan, Muhammad Naiz, Muhammad Pervez. Total 3530 grams heroin recovered from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them.

The IGP has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.