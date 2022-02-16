UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Pushers Held In Tarnol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Four drug pushers held in Tarnol

Islamabad Tarnol Police on Wednesday arrested four drug pushers from Dore Village, recovered huge cache of narcotics and wine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Tarnol Police on Wednesday arrested four drug pushers from Dore Village, recovered huge cache of narcotics and wine.

According to a press release, following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas efforts were underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

The arrested were identified as accused Haris Safddar, Ansar Khan, Muhammad Naiz, Muhammad Pervez. Total 3530 grams heroin recovered from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them.

The IGP has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Drugs Alert Criminals All From

Recent Stories

First phase of LG polls in Punjab on May 29: Elect ..

First phase of LG polls in Punjab on May 29: Election Commission of Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Relocation of US Em ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Relocation of US Embassy From Kiev to Lviv 'Circu ..

4 minutes ago
 PBM steering welfare programs for poor under visio ..

PBM steering welfare programs for poor under vision of PM Imran Khan: Zaheer Kho ..

4 minutes ago
 US, Pak break ground on USEFP HQ in Islamabad

US, Pak break ground on USEFP HQ in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 Elevated expressway project accorded formal approv ..

Elevated expressway project accorded formal approval

14 minutes ago
 True implementation of property rights laws inevit ..

True implementation of property rights laws inevitable for women empowerment: Pr ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>