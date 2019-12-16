Four drug-pushers held with 9-kg charas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::Police on Monday arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 9.080-kg charas from their possession.

According to sources, Sambrial police intercepted Mushtaq and Naveed near Adda Fazalpura and recovered 5.

010-kg and 1.500-kg charas from them respectively.

Phalora police arrested Sikandar from Chiwinda with 1.340-kg charas and City Pasrur police Usman from Mohallah Khokharian and recovered 1.230-kg charas. Police have registered cases.