Four Drug-pushers Held With 9-kg Charas

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::Police on Monday arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 9.080-kg charas from their possession.

According to sources, Sambrial police intercepted Mushtaq and Naveed near Adda Fazalpura and recovered 5.

010-kg and 1.500-kg charas from them respectively.

Phalora police arrested Sikandar from Chiwinda with 1.340-kg charas and City Pasrur police Usman from Mohallah Khokharian and recovered 1.230-kg charas. Police have registered cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

